Christopher D. Boone Sells 63 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) insider Christopher D. Boone sold 63 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total transaction of $129,465.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 841 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $2,045.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,674.35 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,922.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.51.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CABO shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,253.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

