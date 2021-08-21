Christian Beedgen Sells 23,500 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $457,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Christian Beedgen sold 28,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $584,640.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Christian Beedgen sold 5,564 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $106,272.40.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Christian Beedgen sold 4,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $94,500.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $482,925.00.

Shares of SUMO stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.60.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 437.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SUMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumo Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

