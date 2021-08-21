China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Resources Cement Holdings Limited is an investment holding company. It engages in the production and sale of cement, concrete and related products and services. The company’s operating segment consists of Cement and Concrete. Cement segment manufactures and sells cement and related products. Concrete segment engages in the manufacturing and selling of concrete and related products. Its products include cement, ordinary portland cement, composite portland cement, clinker and concrete. China Resources Cement Holdings Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

Get China Resources Cement alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CARCY opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. China Resources Cement has a 52-week low of $25.64 and a 52-week high of $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.92.

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Resources Cement (CARCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.