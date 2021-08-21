Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 182 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 558.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter valued at $72,000.

Shares of IGV opened at $408.97 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $396.52.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

