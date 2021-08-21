Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,326 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,568,000 after buying an additional 843,705 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,864,000 after purchasing an additional 485,776 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $15,778,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,290,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,894,000 after purchasing an additional 222,821 shares during the period.

VXUS stock opened at $64.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.46. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $67.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

