Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock opened at $56.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $46.97 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $244.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

