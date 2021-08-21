Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) versus Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Head to Head Comparison

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.5% of Chewy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Chewy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Chewy and Dingdong (Cayman), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chewy 1 6 13 0 2.60 Dingdong (Cayman) 0 0 3 0 3.00

Chewy currently has a consensus price target of $100.67, indicating a potential upside of 16.35%. Dingdong (Cayman) has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.70%. Given Dingdong (Cayman)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dingdong (Cayman) is more favorable than Chewy.

Profitability

This table compares Chewy and Dingdong (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chewy -0.08% N/A -0.37% Dingdong (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chewy and Dingdong (Cayman)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chewy $7.15 billion 5.03 -$92.49 million ($0.23) -376.17 Dingdong (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dingdong (Cayman) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chewy.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc. engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

