Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Chewy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Chewy by 945.2% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chewy by 1,080.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Chewy by 88.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $86.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.21. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,326.00, a PEG ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Chewy’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $5,829,782.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 281,289 shares of company stock worth $22,018,264. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHWY. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.55.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

