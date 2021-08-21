Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,082 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $14,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHWY. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 1,080.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Chewy by 88.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Chewy by 439.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,798,316.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,238 shares in the company, valued at $10,748,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,037,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,164,993.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHWY. Guggenheim began coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.55.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $86.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4,326.00, a P/E/G ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $120.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.21.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

