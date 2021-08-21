Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,028,498,000 after acquiring an additional 252,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,150,000 after acquiring an additional 658,579 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chevron by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,795,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,532 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.30. 9,707,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,388,394. The firm has a market cap of $182.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.55. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

