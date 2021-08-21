Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 316.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,277 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,795,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 21,167.7% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 709,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,560,000 after purchasing an additional 705,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $94.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.55. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $182.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist raised their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

