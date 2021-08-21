Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,610 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 3.0% of American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Fluent Financial LLC raised its position in Chevron by 76.4% during the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 81,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 35,134 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in Chevron by 6.0% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 403,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,254,000 after purchasing an additional 22,767 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in Chevron by 2.0% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 32,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 17.7% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in Chevron by 1.9% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

CVX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,707,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,388,394. The firm has a market cap of $182.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.55.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

