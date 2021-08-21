Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.100-$10.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.52 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.52 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $370.20.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $424.75. 210,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,797. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $197.33 and a 52-week high of $425.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $387.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $2,872,215.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,412.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,657 shares of company stock valued at $18,959,620. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.