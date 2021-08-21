Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.100-$10.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.52 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.52 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $370.20.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $424.75. 210,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,797. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $197.33 and a 52-week high of $425.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $387.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total value of $712,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total value of $3,181,766.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,544,438.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,657 shares of company stock valued at $18,959,620. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

