Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.620-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ CENTA traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.11. 164,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,910. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.67.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

