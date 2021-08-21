CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) is RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s Largest Position

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC trimmed its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,185,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,508,224 shares during the quarter. CEMEX makes up approximately 19.4% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC owned about 1.58% of CEMEX worth $194,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CEMEX by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CEMEX by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.71. 4,605,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,403,304. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of -21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $9.09.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CX shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bradesco Corretora raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.36.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

