Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. Cedar Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 45.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.54. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $237.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $53,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,099.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $33,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 121,277 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 524,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 57,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,442,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 41,184 shares in the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

