CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Insider Christina M. Corley Sells 3,400 Shares

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $667,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,667,672.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $195.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a one year low of $105.87 and a one year high of $199.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. upped their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 322.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

