C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Insider Purchases £122.40 in Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) insider Patrick McMahon purchased 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of £122.40 ($159.92).

Patrick McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Patrick McMahon purchased 52 shares of C&C Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.06) per share, for a total transaction of £121.68 ($158.98).

Shares of CCR opened at GBX 244.60 ($3.20) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 236.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £961.01 million and a P/E ratio of -8.49. C&C Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 139.60 ($1.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 325.60 ($4.25).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCR. Shore Capital downgraded C&C Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank raised C&C Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 181 ($2.36) to GBX 345 ($4.51) in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

