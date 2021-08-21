CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Trading Up 1.2%

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) shares were up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.60 and last traded at $12.60. Approximately 3,897 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 5,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

The company has a market cap of $129.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%.

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; trade finance; business line of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

