Cat Token (CAT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $386,302.00

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, Cat Token has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Cat Token has a total market cap of $766,775.12 and approximately $386,302.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cat Token coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cat Token

Cat Token (CRYPTO:CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling Cat Token

