Caspian Market Cap Achieves $7.39 Million (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Caspian has a market cap of $7.39 million and approximately $467,693.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 18.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Caspian Coin Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

