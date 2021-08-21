Casper Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $154.83 million and approximately $68.40 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00057824 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00137132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00148654 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,820.81 or 0.99823468 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.17 or 0.00920451 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.30 or 0.00718310 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,291,038,687 coins and its circulating supply is 1,276,494,122 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.