Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Carter's has decreased its dividend payment by 59.5% over the last three years.

Shares of CRI opened at $105.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $76.01 and a 1 year high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

