Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) will report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. Carriage Services posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.29 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.75%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “below average” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Carriage Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

NYSE:CSV traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.11. 181,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,834. The stock has a market cap of $715.00 million, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

In other Carriage Services news, COO Carlos R. Quezada acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.47 per share, with a total value of $37,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,601.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $112,640 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,258,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,355,000 after acquiring an additional 41,339 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

