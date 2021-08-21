Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL opened at $21.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.17.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

