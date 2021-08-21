Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.93 Per Share

Analysts expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to post $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.89 to $2.96. Carlisle Companies posted earnings of $1.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year earnings of $9.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $12.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSL. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.50.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total value of $7,510,231.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,015 shares of company stock worth $33,323,551 over the last 90 days. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,071 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 55.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 152,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $206.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $210.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.