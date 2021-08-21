CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.480-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $21.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,755. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 18.61, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.35.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 76.81%.

CTRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut CareTrust REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

