Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Short Interest Update

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 234,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSII. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,934 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,264,000 after buying an additional 64,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSII shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink set a $38.75 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.95.

Shares of CSII stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $31.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

