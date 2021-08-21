Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.600-$5.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CAH traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $51.39. 2,980,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,258. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.26. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

