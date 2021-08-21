Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires 3,419 Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Inseego were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INSG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Inseego by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inseego during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Inseego during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. 44.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inseego alerts:

In other Inseego news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,589.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inseego stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17. Inseego Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $839.89 million, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Inseego Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.