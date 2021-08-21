Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 5,901 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2021

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $6,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

SCHH stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,253. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.14. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $48.40.

