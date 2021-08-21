Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 383 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Capital Insight Partners LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $3.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.13. 5,939,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,275,188. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

