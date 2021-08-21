Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 183 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,699 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Tractor Supply by 84.9% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,398,000 after acquiring an additional 805,053 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 54.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,937,000 after acquiring an additional 431,951 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in Tractor Supply by 186.3% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 608,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,682,000 after acquiring an additional 395,698 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 80.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 764,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,323,000 after acquiring an additional 341,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.77.

TSCO traded up $3.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.11. 583,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,493. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.70. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $127.78 and a 1 year high of $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

