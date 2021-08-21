Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 1,432 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Capital Insight Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Trex by 361.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Trex by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded up $3.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,049. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.79. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.32 and a 12 month high of $111.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.27.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

