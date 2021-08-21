Capital Insight Partners LLC Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,264 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE V traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.36. 5,522,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,235,111. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.62. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $450.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.08.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.