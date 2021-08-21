Capital Insight Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.1% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQI. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 71,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.3% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQI stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.81. The stock had a trading volume of 134,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,242. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.97. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $60.88.

