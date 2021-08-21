Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $3.06 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.05. 396,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,654. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.17 and a twelve month high of $244.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.