Capital Insight Partners LLC Boosts Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,901 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at $52,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.21.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.60. The stock had a trading volume of 485,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $204.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.96.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

