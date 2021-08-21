Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys New Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $529,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

BAMR stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

