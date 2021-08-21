Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.73. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

