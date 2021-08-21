Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Purchased by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 1,752.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 16.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 433,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 62,565 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 199.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,753,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,435 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,244 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.7% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 188,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.0% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 209,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 41,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

NYSE CNQ opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $38.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.18.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3748 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -362.79%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

