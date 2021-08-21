Canaccord Genuity Lowers CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has C$7.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$12.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DBM. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.93.

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group stock opened at C$6.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$553.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$6.01 and a 12 month high of C$10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

