Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of CPB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,783,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,683. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $42.11 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 20.3% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 924,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,449,000 after acquiring an additional 156,000 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.5% in the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 25,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at about $8,686,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at about $2,861,000. Institutional investors own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.