Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Calyxt from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLXT opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. Calyxt has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 106.37% and a negative return on equity of 127.64%. Analysts expect that Calyxt will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLXT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Calyxt by 386.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 24,202 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Calyxt by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,618,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,762,000 after buying an additional 343,022 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Calyxt by 15.1% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,618,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,762,000 after buying an additional 343,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Calyxt by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

