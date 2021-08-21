California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of California Water Service Group worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $47,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $44,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $211,556 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CWT opened at $64.36 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.13.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.38. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 17.22%. Analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

