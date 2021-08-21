Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

Separately, Bank of America lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $36.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 906.23 and a beta of -0.15. Cal-Maine Foods has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.58.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $349.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.22 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

