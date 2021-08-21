Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Short Interest Down 19.4% in July

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 3,970,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 749,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.86.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. The business had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.08%.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $481,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 309,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,821.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro acquired 6,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $130,582.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 316.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

