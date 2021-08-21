C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Bought by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 78,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $88.69 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHRW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

