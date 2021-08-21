C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives $98.53 Average Target Price from Analysts

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.53.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHRW. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $88.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Morgan Stanley increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after buying an additional 1,178,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,616,534,000 after buying an additional 941,208 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $49,420,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3,020.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 517,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,484,000 after buying an additional 501,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 162.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 788,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,255,000 after purchasing an additional 487,579 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

